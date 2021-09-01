Matterport Appoints 25 Year Industry Veteran Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector to Drive Digital Twin Adoption across Government Agencies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Seth Finkel as VP Public Sector. Finkel will lead strategy and revenue growth for government agency markets as Matterport enters the public sector and digitizes U.S. Government facilities, infrastructure and strategic initiatives. With over 25 years of experience in technology sales and business development targeting public and private sectors, Seth will help position the untapped value of Matterport’s spatial data and industry-leading 3D capture technology for government agencies looking to advance their facility and infrastructure-based programs.

“Seth specializes in applying rapid-growth technology platforms to modernize federal, state, and international government agency operations,” said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer. “Matterport’s expansion into the public sector deploying Matterport to GovCloud will enable U.S. government and federal agencies to leverage our technology across myriad applications. Seth’s expertise in innovation in the public sector makes a strong addition to Matterport as we continue to expand into financial services, utilities, healthcare, education and enterprises globally,” he added.



Seth has extensive experience in telecommunications and IaaS/PaaS/SaaS technologies, with a focus on implementing platform-based solutions to drive effective digital transformation strategies. He was previously VP Advanced Technology at Aventum, a 34,000 person organization which provides technical and engineering services to all 50 U.S. states, as well as 105 global countries and territories. During his tenure, Amentum infused technology within a range of government agencies across Federal, State and International government organizations, achieving significant cost efficiencies and operational benefits. Seth also delivered numerous solutions including advanced/predictive analytics, sensors/IoT-based smart maintenance, supply chain management, process automation, and transformed training. Prior to Amentum (and predecessor companies AECOM and URS), Seth was SVP Managed Services, GM Government Sector at Carpathia, a leading managed infrastructure and cloud computing organization.