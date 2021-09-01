checkAd

Northrop Grumman Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations

01.09.2021, 15:19   

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today the expiration and final results of its previously announced (A) offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes of Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (“NGSC”), as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Notes”), for (1) up to $1,171,189,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Northrop Grumman (the “New Notes”) and (2) cash, and (B) related consent solicitations being made by Northrop Grumman and NGSC (the “Consent Solicitations”) to (1) adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Notes (the “Indenture Amendments”) and (2) except with respect to NGSC’s 7.750% Debentures due 2031, amend and terminate each of the corresponding guarantees currently provided by Northrop Grumman of NGSC’s obligations in respect of the applicable series of Existing Notes (the “Guarantee Amendments”). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):

            Notes Tendered as of
the Expiration Date
Title of Series / CUSIP Number of Existing Notes   Maturity Date   Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding   Principal Amount   Percentage
7.875% Debentures due 2026 / 666807AQ5   March 1, 2026   $269,850,000   $76,490,000   28.35%
7.750% Debentures due 2026 / 538021AC0   March 15, 2026   $256,689,000   $47,828,000   18.63%
6.650% Debentures due 2028 / 872649AQ1   January 15, 2028   $41,205,000   $38,859,000   94.31%
7.750% Debentures due 2029 / 872649BH0   June 1, 2029   $89,940,000   $79,323,000   88.20%
7.750% Debentures due 2031 / 666807AW2   February 15, 2031   $466,490,000   $166,872,000   35.77%
6.980% Debentures due 2036 / 538021AH9   March 15, 2036   $47,015,000   $12,300,000   26.16%

The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 2, 2021, and the related letter of transmittal, as supplemented on August 16, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).

