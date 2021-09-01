Northrop Grumman Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) (“Northrop Grumman”) announced today the expiration and final results of its previously announced (A)
offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes of Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (“NGSC”), as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Notes”), for (1) up to
$1,171,189,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Northrop Grumman (the “New Notes”) and (2) cash, and (B) related consent solicitations being made by Northrop Grumman and NGSC (the
“Consent Solicitations”) to (1) adopt certain amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Notes (the “Indenture Amendments”) and (2) except with respect to NGSC’s 7.750% Debentures
due 2031, amend and terminate each of the corresponding guarantees currently provided by Northrop Grumman of NGSC’s obligations in respect of the applicable series of Existing Notes (the “Guarantee
Amendments”). The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations expired as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on August 31, 2021 (the “Expiration Date”). As of the Expiration Date, the following
principal amounts of each series of Existing Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):
|
Notes Tendered as of
the Expiration Date
|Title of Series / CUSIP Number of Existing Notes
|Maturity Date
|Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
|Principal Amount
|Percentage
|7.875% Debentures due 2026 / 666807AQ5
|March 1, 2026
|$269,850,000
|$76,490,000
|28.35%
|7.750% Debentures due 2026 / 538021AC0
|March 15, 2026
|$256,689,000
|$47,828,000
|18.63%
|6.650% Debentures due 2028 / 872649AQ1
|January 15, 2028
|$41,205,000
|$38,859,000
|94.31%
|7.750% Debentures due 2029 / 872649BH0
|June 1, 2029
|$89,940,000
|$79,323,000
|88.20%
|7.750% Debentures due 2031 / 666807AW2
|February 15, 2031
|$466,490,000
|$166,872,000
|35.77%
|6.980% Debentures due 2036 / 538021AH9
|March 15, 2036
|$47,015,000
|$12,300,000
|26.16%
The Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offering memorandum and consent solicitation statement dated August 2, 2021, and the related letter of transmittal, as supplemented on August 16, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement”).
