BriaCell Therapeutics Appoints Marc Lustig to its Board of Directors

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the appointment of Mr. Marc Lustig to the Company's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Marc, through his investment company L5 Capital Inc., owns 1,530,000 common shares of BriaCell, representing 10.0% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares.

“It is our pleasure to welcome Marc to our Board of Directors at this transformative phase for BriaCell,” remarked Jamieson Bondarenko, BriaCell’s Chairman of the Board. “Marc's exemplary expertise in both corporate finance and the pharmaceutical industry will be invaluable to our capital markets and corporate partnership strategies as we advance our novel cancer therapeutics.”

“BriaCell’s novel technology has the potential to change the way we treat cancer,” said Marc Lustig. “As the largest shareholder and now a director, I have been thoroughly impressed by the BriaCell team’s passion and commitment to bring new treatment options to cancer patients who do not respond to current therapies. I look forward to working with the team on their strategic capital and partnering activities to drive significant value for shareholders.”

Mr. Lustig is a highly regarded investor, entrepreneur, and corporate finance veteran with a deep understanding of the life sciences industry, including biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, as well as the legal cannabis industry. Marc holds MSc and MBA degrees from McGill University and his professional experience includes working at Merck & Co., and his capital markets career includes roles in biotech equity research, corporate finance and as Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Lustig was the founder and CEO of Origin House which was sold to Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL; OTCQX: CRLBF) in 2020 where he currently serves as a director. In addition to being a director of a number of public companies, Marc founded the Lustig Family Medical Cannabis Research & Care Fund of the Cedars Cancer Foundation that provides cannabis to palliative cancer patients.

