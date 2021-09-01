checkAd

Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 15:23  |  24   |   |   

UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Ron Pillar has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. He will join Integra Partners, a local team led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. Ron will advise ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, as well as business owners who own or have recently exited a company within the technology, media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sector.

“We’ve seen an increase in business owners with TMT companies looking for financial advice in this market,” said Karl Ruppert, South Florida Complex Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. “Ron’s expertise in serving clients across this growth sector will allow us to increasingly serve new and existing clients in South Florida. We’re excited to welcome him to UBS.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu UBS Group AG!
Long
Basispreis 13,84€
Hebel 10,04
Ask 1,41
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 16,81€
Hebel 9,31
Ask 1,46
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Ron has more than 30 years of investment banking experience working with clients across technology sectors with a particular focus on software and communications. He was most recently at Pillar Capital Advisors, LLC, an independent M&A and capital-raising advisory firm, that he founded in 2014. Prior to that, he was Managing Director and Head of J.P. Morgan’s Technology Investment Banking Group.

“Our team is very excited to work with someone of Ron’s caliber,” said Brian Beraha, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at UBS Private Wealth Management. “His unique skillset and background will be an invaluable asset to our business owner clients as they look to consider transactions and embark on succession planning.”

Ron holds a BSE degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, where he was a Venture Capital Fellow.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

UBS Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ron Pillar Joins UBS Private Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in South Florida UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that Ron Pillar has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in South Florida. He will join Integra Partners, a local team led by advisors Brian Beraha, Vicente del Rio and Horacio Aguirre. Ron will advise …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Two UBS Advisors in Boston, MA, Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top 250 Wealth Advisors List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Four-Person Advisor Team Joins UBS in Santa Barbara, CA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21UBS Declares Quarterly Coupon Payments on Exchange Traded Note: AMUB
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 33/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
19.08.21Goldman Sachs schnappt sich Vermögensverwaltung der NN Group
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21ANALYSE: JPMorgan bleibt optimistisch für Aktien - Neues EuroStoxx-Jahresziel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
09.08.21UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21UBS Announces Completion of the Index Succession for Two ETNs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten