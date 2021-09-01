checkAd

IAA Mobility 2021 Munich Magna to Present Future Ready Portfolio

globenewswire
01.09.2021   

  • Full range of innovative sustainable vehicle systems on display

  • Magna exhibit located at IAA Hall B3, Booth C60

  • The Power of Magna to be on full display at IAA in Munich

SAILAUF, Germany, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s commitment to delivering innovative products and systems that also create a better world for tomorrow will be on full display at the IAA 2021 Mobility Show. The show, in its new home in Munich, provides the ideal forum for sharing the company’s product portfolio, new innovations and future vision. Attendees of the show can visit Magna in Hall B3, Booth C60 to learn more about what sets the company apart from others in the industry. 

“Our full-system vehicle capability, overall product expertise and comprehensive vehicle knowledge demonstrate The Power of Magna, which is a real differentiator in this high-tech, complex industry, said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Magna International. “It’s why we are an industry leader when it comes to helping advance mobility for everyone and everything.”

New regulatory requirements, advances in automotive technologies and new business models are driving changes in the industry like never before. Magna is in a unique position to support automakers during this transformative time. 

The company will be displaying its eDrive technologies which allow vehicles to maximize performance, proving that an exceptional driving experience doesn’t have to come at the expense of the planet or sustainability. Visitors of IAA will be able to see the Magna Etelligent Reach powertrain system, which will be launched in a completely new production vehicle in 2022. Through an intelligent electrified powertrain the system offers an extended range of up to 145 km/90 miles while excelling in any driving situation, a key aspect in the growing electrification space.

