Vita Mobile Systems Introduces New CEO and Provides Acquisition Update

IRVINE, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Vita Mobile Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: VMSI), a technology company focused on digital imaging in mobile devices, collection and management of big data and development of artificial intelligence, today announced the unanimous appointment of new CEO Colin Walker by the VMSI Board of Directors. In conjunction with the recently announced acquisition of My2tum, Sean Guerrero has resigned as CEO and from the Board, and welcomes Mr. Walker as the new head of VMSI. Colin Walker, CEO of the acquired My2tum, has been serving on the VMSI Board of Directors since the Company’s inception.



Mr. Walker brings a broad base of over 35 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies in a wide range of industries, to include enterprise analytics software, nuclear electronics, medical aerospace, and automotive manufacturing. Recognized as a subject matter expert in international commerce and supply-chain management, he has been published in various articles and has presented as a noted speaker. Mr. Walker has founded many internet projects including Forever Yearbook, a predecessor, traffic-based website which VITA is based upon. Mr. Walker holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and later earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration.

“It has been a pleasure to be a part of this organization, and I look forward to assisting and ensuring a smooth transition to Mr. Walker. The recent acquisition and integration of My2tum with VMSI has been great. The new My2tum platform is a major business focus of VMSI moving forward, and who better to have at the helm than its creator and CEO Colin Walker himself,” stated Sean Guerrero, outgoing CEO of Vita Mobile Systems. “While the pandemic created challenges for our company, as it did with many others, it also created opportunities and paved a path for My2tum to fill the new needs of a post pandemic world. I am confident that VMSI is in great hands moving forward and am extremely optimistic for its future.”

With the continuously evolving threat of COVID, VMSI’s strategic acquisition and swift integration with My2tum is expected to provide a platform to quickly and safely navigate the constantly evolving “new normal” world. More importantly, the recent strategic acquisition foresees an exciting fiscal future for the Company.