Gowest Gold Regrets the Passing of Greg Hart

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gowest Gold Ltd. (“Gowest” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: GWA) is saddened to announce the recent passing of Gregory ‘Greg’ Hart, the Company’s previous Mine Manger. Mr. Hart died in Timmins, Ontario on August 29th in his 61st year.

Mr. Hart joined the Gowest team as Mine Manager in September 2017, bringing his over 38 years of direct experience in leading mining and construction activities to fortify the foundation for the development of the Bradshaw gold project. Prior to that, he had been Underground Manager and Manager of Operations for Goldcorp’s Porcupine Gold Mine in Timmins, as well as VP, Operations with Dumas Contracting.

Gowest Chairman, C. Fraser Elliott, said, “This has been an extremely sad day for all of us at Gowest as we have lost a friend, colleague as well as a valuable member of our team. During his brief four years with us, Greg provided not only exceptional technical expertise and leadership in advancing our flagship Bradshaw gold deposit towards production, but also a dedication and work ethic that have been so important to our development. With our new and highly experienced mining leadership in place as announced last week, we look forward to honouring his clearly expressed faith in Bradshaw and to continuing his good work. On behalf of the Gowest family and our Board, our condolences go out to his family and to his many other friends.”

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw), on the Frankfield Property, part of the Corporation’s North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100‐square‐kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43‐101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes (“t”) grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre‐Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut‐off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

