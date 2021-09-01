COS COB, Conn., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of all rights to the documentary film Vince Carter: Legacy , which will premiere on the Crackle Plus Networks as an Original title in October. Through never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews with NBA stars and personnel of past and present, including Julius Erving, Charles Barkley, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd, Dominique Wilkins, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, Legacy tells the full, definitive, unfiltered story of NBA icon Vince Carter.

Twenty-two seasons. Four decades. The respect and admiration of countless fans and players. Vince Carter has put together an unprecedented basketball career. But the next chapters are yet to be written, and his impact on the sport has not yet been fully realized. With Legacy, he’s given THINK450, the content and partnership engine of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), exclusive access to document his historic 22nd and final NBA season. This all-access documentary honors the accomplishments of an eight-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist while exploring the complex emotions of a farewell season unlike any other and the life transition that lies at its end.

“Our mission is to partner with players through storytelling,” said Christina Norman, Head of Content at THINK450. “It was our honor to help the longest-tenured member in our history tell his story of dedication and triumph.” Lineage CEO Anthony Rodriguez added, “Most of the world knows Vince Carter for his highlight-reel dunks—but as Legacy reveals, the man himself and his contributions to the game encompass far more than a few iconic moments.”

“Our continued partnership with Lineage has allowed us to bring inspiring stories from beyond the court to fans nationwide, and Legacy is no different,” said Screen Media in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be able to share this comprehensive record of Vince Carter’s career.”

Vince Carter: Legacy is directed by Justin Polk and produced by Katie Zakula, Laurie Berger, and Blake Armstrong. Lineage and THINK450 served as Executive Producers.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, EVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, on behalf of Screen Media, with Burton Chawla, Kyle Komen and Anthony Rodriguez of Lineage on behalf of the NBPA.