Sirios Announces Closing of the First Tranche of a Private Placement of $787,472

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” related to the Cheechoo, Aquilon and Maskwa gold projects of the Corporation located in Eeyou Istchee Baie James in the province of Quebec.

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V: SOI) announced that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $787,472. In connection with the offering, the Sirios issued 6,562,266 common Flow-Through shares of the share capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.12 per Flow-Through Share.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Finder’s fees totalling $14,000 were paid to finders in connection with this offering. The Flow-Through Shares issued pursuant to this offering are subject to a restricted hold period ending on January 1st, 2022. The offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Depending on market conditions, the Corporation may decide to proceed with the closing of additional tranches of the private placement.

Each Flow-Through Share will qualify as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec). The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, Canada. Sirios Resources Inc. focuses its work mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the high auriferous potential of its other properties.

Visit our website at www.sirios.com or contact:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

514-918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.