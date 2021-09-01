checkAd

Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey and has mobilized a channel …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey and has mobilized a channel sampling team to follow up on preliminary visual results at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Highlights

  • Core Assets has successfully completed its airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) geophysical survey and expects to have the final interpretations by mid fall 2021.
  • A geological team has been mobilized to complete channel sampling over mineralized outcrop to determine grade and size at surface.
  • Results from the phase one geochemical sampling program are expected by late September 2021.
  • We are excited to piece together all the new valuable information collected from the 2021 field season to continue to build the potential for the Blue Property to be BC's newest carbonate replacement-porphyry style discovery.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "Based upon encouraging visual results from our initial geochemical program, we have decided to channel sample some of the larger mineralized outcrop to determine the grade and size at surface. Our carbonate replacement-porphyry exploration model indicates we could expect the lowest grades to be at surface and the mineralization could increase in volume and grade as we attempt to track it back to the source."

About the 2021 Phase Two Field Program

The phase two helicopter supported ground program will be conducted during the first two weeks of September 2021. A crew of geologists will be based in Atlin, BC and will utilize Discovery Helicopters for daily access to the Property. The program will focus on channel sampling of recently discovered mineralization seen at the Silver Lime Prospect as well as of the Company's newly staked ground to the west of the prospect (see Company news release dated June 11, 2021).

Approximately 5-10 channels are expected to be cut into mineralized outcrop with a diamond blade at varying lengths. Based on the carbonate replacement-porphyry model, mineralization is expected to be continuous and geochemically zoned from a central porphyry source, with visual expressions estimated to be smaller in volume and lower grade at surface. Following this sampling program, a drill program can be designed to target the carbonate replacement-porphyry source.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey and has mobilized a channel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
Atlas Mara Limited Announces 2020 Year-End Results
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
RETRANSMISSION: Metrospaces Names Steven Plumb as CFO Proptech Leader Names CFO and Audit Firm
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division Set to Launch Beta Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS"
Trilogy International Partners Announces Class C Unit Redemption Request
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...