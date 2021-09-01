Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey and has mobilized a channel …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Core Assets Corp., (" Core Assets " or the " Company ") (CSE:CC) (Frankfurt: 5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has completed its VTEM™ airborne geophysical survey and has mobilized a channel sampling team to follow up on preliminary visual results at the Blue Property (the " Property ") located in the Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.

Core Assets has successfully completed its airborne Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) geophysical survey and expects to have the final interpretations by mid fall 2021.

A geological team has been mobilized to complete channel sampling over mineralized outcrop to determine grade and size at surface.

Results from the phase one geochemical sampling program are expected by late September 2021.

We are excited to piece together all the new valuable information collected from the 2021 field season to continue to build the potential for the Blue Property to be BC's newest carbonate replacement-porphyry style discovery.

Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "Based upon encouraging visual results from our initial geochemical program, we have decided to channel sample some of the larger mineralized outcrop to determine the grade and size at surface. Our carbonate replacement-porphyry exploration model indicates we could expect the lowest grades to be at surface and the mineralization could increase in volume and grade as we attempt to track it back to the source."

About the 2021 Phase Two Field Program

The phase two helicopter supported ground program will be conducted during the first two weeks of September 2021. A crew of geologists will be based in Atlin, BC and will utilize Discovery Helicopters for daily access to the Property. The program will focus on channel sampling of recently discovered mineralization seen at the Silver Lime Prospect as well as of the Company's newly staked ground to the west of the prospect (see Company news release dated June 11, 2021).

Approximately 5-10 channels are expected to be cut into mineralized outcrop with a diamond blade at varying lengths. Based on the carbonate replacement-porphyry model, mineralization is expected to be continuous and geochemically zoned from a central porphyry source, with visual expressions estimated to be smaller in volume and lower grade at surface. Following this sampling program, a drill program can be designed to target the carbonate replacement-porphyry source.