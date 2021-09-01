Breuninger appoints managing directors for the Munich and Luxembourg houses / Post-merger integration process moves forward (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 01.09.2021, 15:40 | 22 | 0 |
Stuttgart (ots) - After a successful merger this July, the Stuttgart-based
fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger launched the next steps of the
integration process for KONEN Bekleidungshaus GmbH & Co. KG. Starting in autumn
2021, the two former KONEN fashion houses in Munich and Luxembourg will be led
by newly appointed managing directors.
The new team for the acquired houses, Konen Munich and Bram Luxembourg, is
beginning to take shape. The two former managing partners of Konen and Bram, Dr
Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn, who have led the company successfully
for many years, are leaving the company as agreed and at their own request. They
have both assisted Breuninger in an advisory capacity with the ongoing
integration process since the merger on 1 July 2021. Dr Castegnaro and Dr Ponn
will now depart the company on 31 August and 30 September 2021, respectively, to
take on new challenges for themselves. In this context, corresponding management
positions at the houses will be reappointed by Breuninger, the new owner of
Konen.
fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger launched the next steps of the
integration process for KONEN Bekleidungshaus GmbH & Co. KG. Starting in autumn
2021, the two former KONEN fashion houses in Munich and Luxembourg will be led
by newly appointed managing directors.
The new team for the acquired houses, Konen Munich and Bram Luxembourg, is
beginning to take shape. The two former managing partners of Konen and Bram, Dr
Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn, who have led the company successfully
for many years, are leaving the company as agreed and at their own request. They
have both assisted Breuninger in an advisory capacity with the ongoing
integration process since the merger on 1 July 2021. Dr Castegnaro and Dr Ponn
will now depart the company on 31 August and 30 September 2021, respectively, to
take on new challenges for themselves. In this context, corresponding management
positions at the houses will be reappointed by Breuninger, the new owner of
Konen.
Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker remarks: "We have received fantastic support from
Dr Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn during the initial weeks of the merger
on our way to becoming a Breuninger family. On behalf of the entire Breuninger
management, I would like to thank them warmly for their constructive and
activeassistance in the first phase of the integration process."
From now on the Konen houses in Munich will be managed by the dual leadership of
René Weise, formerly head of sales at Konen and Bram, and Alexander Entov,
formerly house manager for Breuninger in Freiburg. René Weise has already been
fully concentrating on the Munich house since August, and Alexander Entov will
join the new management duo in the Bavarian state capital starting 1 October
2021.
Kai Neu, who previously held a central position in the Bram house in Luxembourg,
has been responsible for managing the Bram house in Luxembourg since mid-August
2021 as the newly appointed house manager.
The merger also resulted in personnel changes at the Freiburg location: David
Lehr, one of two managers for the Breuninger house in Düsseldorf since 2019, is
taking over the management of the Freiburg house. The Breuninger Flagship Store
in Düsseldorf will be managed by Andreas Rebbelmund alone until further notice.
"During the current phase of integrating Konen and Bram into the Breuninger
company, it is extremely important to develop an attractive joint plan for the
future. We have ambitious goals and would like to successfully develop the
first-class locations in Munich and Luxembourg in line with these goals so that
we can offer our customers a unique multi-channel shopping experience here as
well. That's why I'm particularly thrilled that we have been able to appoint a
strong and experiencedteam for the Munich market with René Weise and Alexander
Entov, and that we have Kai Neu in charge of the Luxembourg house as a skilled
local expert", remarks Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker about the newly appointed
team.
Media kit for download:
https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./fNjvekVLpx
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in
1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe.
Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty
and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and
select newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ launched in
2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is
also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable
style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers
such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online
reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an
extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and
Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000
employees.
Contact:
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Corporate Communications
Marktstraße 1-3
70176 Stuttgart
Phone +49 (0)711/211-2100
mailto:medien@breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/5008824
OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Dr Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn during the initial weeks of the merger
on our way to becoming a Breuninger family. On behalf of the entire Breuninger
management, I would like to thank them warmly for their constructive and
activeassistance in the first phase of the integration process."
From now on the Konen houses in Munich will be managed by the dual leadership of
René Weise, formerly head of sales at Konen and Bram, and Alexander Entov,
formerly house manager for Breuninger in Freiburg. René Weise has already been
fully concentrating on the Munich house since August, and Alexander Entov will
join the new management duo in the Bavarian state capital starting 1 October
2021.
Kai Neu, who previously held a central position in the Bram house in Luxembourg,
has been responsible for managing the Bram house in Luxembourg since mid-August
2021 as the newly appointed house manager.
The merger also resulted in personnel changes at the Freiburg location: David
Lehr, one of two managers for the Breuninger house in Düsseldorf since 2019, is
taking over the management of the Freiburg house. The Breuninger Flagship Store
in Düsseldorf will be managed by Andreas Rebbelmund alone until further notice.
"During the current phase of integrating Konen and Bram into the Breuninger
company, it is extremely important to develop an attractive joint plan for the
future. We have ambitious goals and would like to successfully develop the
first-class locations in Munich and Luxembourg in line with these goals so that
we can offer our customers a unique multi-channel shopping experience here as
well. That's why I'm particularly thrilled that we have been able to appoint a
strong and experiencedteam for the Munich market with René Weise and Alexander
Entov, and that we have Kai Neu in charge of the Luxembourg house as a skilled
local expert", remarks Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker about the newly appointed
team.
Media kit for download:
https://www.picdrop.com/e.breuningergmbh./fNjvekVLpx
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in
1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe.
Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beauty
and lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands and
select newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ launched in
2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and is
also available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccable
style and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offers
such as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and online
reservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure an
extraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany and
Luxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000
employees.
Contact:
E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.
Corporate Communications
Marktstraße 1-3
70176 Stuttgart
Phone +49 (0)711/211-2100
mailto:medien@breuninger.de
http://www.breuninger.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/105224/5008824
OTS: E.Breuninger GmbH & Co.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0