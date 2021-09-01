Breuninger appoints managing directors for the Munich and Luxembourg houses / Post-merger integration process moves forward (FOTO)

Stuttgart (ots) - After a successful merger this July, the Stuttgart-based

fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger launched the next steps of the

integration process for KONEN Bekleidungshaus GmbH & Co. KG. Starting in autumn

2021, the two former KONEN fashion houses in Munich and Luxembourg will be led

by newly appointed managing directors.



The new team for the acquired houses, Konen Munich and Bram Luxembourg, is

beginning to take shape. The two former managing partners of Konen and Bram, Dr

Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn, who have led the company successfully

for many years, are leaving the company as agreed and at their own request. They

have both assisted Breuninger in an advisory capacity with the ongoing

integration process since the merger on 1 July 2021. Dr Castegnaro and Dr Ponn

will now depart the company on 31 August and 30 September 2021, respectively, to

take on new challenges for themselves. In this context, corresponding management

positions at the houses will be reappointed by Breuninger, the new owner of

Konen.





Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker remarks: "We have received fantastic support fromDr Gabriele Castegnaro and Dr Tobias Ponn during the initial weeks of the mergeron our way to becoming a Breuninger family. On behalf of the entire Breuningermanagement, I would like to thank them warmly for their constructive andactiveassistance in the first phase of the integration process."From now on the Konen houses in Munich will be managed by the dual leadership ofRené Weise, formerly head of sales at Konen and Bram, and Alexander Entov,formerly house manager for Breuninger in Freiburg. René Weise has already beenfully concentrating on the Munich house since August, and Alexander Entov willjoin the new management duo in the Bavarian state capital starting 1 October2021.Kai Neu, who previously held a central position in the Bram house in Luxembourg,has been responsible for managing the Bram house in Luxembourg since mid-August2021 as the newly appointed house manager.The merger also resulted in personnel changes at the Freiburg location: DavidLehr, one of two managers for the Breuninger house in Düsseldorf since 2019, istaking over the management of the Freiburg house. The Breuninger Flagship Storein Düsseldorf will be managed by Andreas Rebbelmund alone until further notice."During the current phase of integrating Konen and Bram into the Breuningercompany, it is extremely important to develop an attractive joint plan for thefuture. We have ambitious goals and would like to successfully develop thefirst-class locations in Munich and Luxembourg in line with these goals so thatwe can offer our customers a unique multi-channel shopping experience here aswell. That's why I'm particularly thrilled that we have been able to appoint astrong and experiencedteam for the Munich market with René Weise and AlexanderEntov, and that we have Kai Neu in charge of the Luxembourg house as a skilledlocal expert", remarks Breuninger CEO Holger Blecker about the newly appointedteam.E. Breuninger GmbH & Co.The fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger was founded by Eduard Breuninger in1881 and is now one of the leading multi-channel department stores in Europe.Over its 140-year history, Breuninger has set high standards for fashion, beautyand lifestyle with an exclusive selection of international designer brands andselect newcomer brands. The online shop https://www.breuninger.com/ launched in2008 is one of the most successful online shops in the premium segment and isalso available to customers in Austria and Switzerland. Apart from impeccablestyle and a sense for trends, Breuninger is deeply customer-oriented: Offerssuch as Special Service, the in-house bespoke atelier, Click&Collect and onlinereservations, the in-store order service and shuttle service ensure anextraordinary shopping experience, whether online or in person. In Germany andLuxembourg, Breuninger now runs 13 department stores with around 6,000employees.