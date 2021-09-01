checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.09.2021 / 15:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: In Sook
Last name(s): Yoo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Head of Global Business Development / Representative Director va-Q-tec Korea & Japan

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
va-Q-tec AG

b) LEI
529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.15 EUR 10460 EUR
26.50 EUR 121900 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
26.472 EUR 132360 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-31; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


01.09.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

70029  01.09.2021 



Wertpapier


