Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 23 August to 27 August 2021

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 August to 27 August 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument
identifier code 		Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2021 FR0010313833

9784

105,1649

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2021 FR0010313833

4456

105,0930

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2021 FR0010313833

1074

105,1329

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 23/08/2021 FR0010313833

1855

105,1107

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/08/2021 FR0010313833

10644

105,8667

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/08/2021 FR0010313833

5555

105,9136

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/08/2021 FR0010313833

1540

105,8992

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 24/08/2021 FR0010313833

1824

105,9169

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/08/2021 FR0010313833

12087

