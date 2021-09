ContextVision – Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider

With reference to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act ("STA"), kindly note the following primary insider share transaction:

STOCKHOLM – September 1, 2021 – Martin Ingvar, Member of the Board of ContextVision, has on September 1, 2021 purchased 6,000 shares in ContextVision AB at an average price of NOK 24.41 per share. After the transaction, Mr Ingvar holds a total of 6,000 shares in ContextVision AB.

Name of listed entity: ContextVision AB

ISIN number: SE0014731154

Stock ticker: CONTX

Name of primary insider: Martin Ingvar

Relation to listed entity: Member of the Board of Directors

Trade: 6,000 shares

Date: 01.09.2021

Average purchase price: NOK 24.41 per share

Primary insider’s total shareholdings post-purchase: 6,000 shares

Primary insider’s percentage shareholding post-purchase: 0.00008%

For further information, please contact ContextVision’s CEO, Fredrik Palm, at Fredrik.palm@contextvision.se or visit www.contextvision.com .

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker CONTX.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

