CaliBear will be continuing its sponsorship as the official CBD brand of the AVP Tour in the season concluding AVP Chicago Open



PLAYA VISTA, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) (www.calibearlife.com) will begin accepting online pre-orders for its new line of CBD products in time for this weekend’s AVP Chicago Open, September 3rd-5th. CaliBear will be the official CBD sponsor of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball event. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) (www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear CBD products will be available for pre-order on calibearlife.com in advance of this weekend’s AVP tournament in Chicago. There was a tremendous response to the CaliBear product showcases last week in Manhattan Beach; CaliBear got tremendous exposure with fans in attendance and at home. Our partners at the AVP did a great job running the event and helping get CaliBear tremendous visibility. I look forward to more of the same this upcoming weekend, which is sure to be an exciting weekend of volleyball. CaliBear will once again have a booth at the event, providing samples of the CaliBear CBD product line to customers who will also have the opportunity to pre-order products on-site. We are all in #beachmode as the Company is getting ready to deliver CaliBear CBD products to stores in the ensuing weeks.”

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear: “After an overwhelmingly positive response to the introduction of CaliBear at the Manhattan Beach Open, we are looking forward to bringing our products to Chicago. Watching CaliBear athletes battle in California and Trevor Crabb win the tournament for the second year in a row was unforgettable. We’re hoping to keep the CaliBear winning streak going this Labor Day weekend in Chicago! We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and support, and we’re excited to offer CaliBear online to anyone searching for effective CBD products!”