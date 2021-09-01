checkAd

For Immediate Release American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear Website to Accept Pre-Orders in Advance of AVP Chicago Open Labor Day Weekend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 15:45  |  41   |   |   

CaliBear will be continuing its sponsorship as the official CBD brand of the AVP Tour in the season concluding AVP Chicago Open 

PLAYA VISTA, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that CaliBear Life LLC (“CaliBear”) (www.calibearlife.com) will begin accepting online pre-orders for its new line of CBD products in time for this weekend’s AVP Chicago Open, September 3rd-5th. CaliBear will be the official CBD sponsor of the AVP Pro Beach Volleyball event. The Association of Volleyball Professionals (“AVP”) (www.avp.com) is the premier U.S. pro beach volleyball tour, featuring the very best in elite pro beach players since 1983. 

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “I am excited to announce that CaliBear CBD products will be available for pre-order on calibearlife.com in advance of this weekend’s AVP tournament in Chicago. There was a tremendous response to the CaliBear product showcases last week in Manhattan Beach; CaliBear got tremendous exposure with fans in attendance and at home. Our partners at the AVP did a great job running the event and helping get CaliBear tremendous visibility. I look forward to more of the same this upcoming weekend, which is sure to be an exciting weekend of volleyball. CaliBear will once again have a booth at the event, providing samples of the CaliBear CBD product line to customers who will also have the opportunity to pre-order products on-site. We are all in #beachmode as the Company is getting ready to deliver CaliBear CBD products to stores in the ensuing weeks.”

Chris Shipps, Founder of CaliBear: “After an overwhelmingly positive response to the introduction of CaliBear at the Manhattan Beach Open, we are looking forward to bringing our products to Chicago. Watching CaliBear athletes battle in California and Trevor Crabb win the tournament for the second year in a row was unforgettable. We’re hoping to keep the CaliBear winning streak going this Labor Day weekend in Chicago! We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and support, and we’re excited to offer CaliBear online to anyone searching for effective CBD products!”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

For Immediate Release American Premium Water Corp. (OTC:HIPH) Announces CaliBear Website to Accept Pre-Orders in Advance of AVP Chicago Open Labor Day Weekend CaliBear will be continuing its sponsorship as the official CBD brand of the AVP Tour in the season concluding AVP Chicago Open  PLAYA VISTA, California, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - American Premium Water Corporation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...