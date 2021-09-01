checkAd

Insilico Medicine Collaborates with Gray Matter to Fight Age-related Cognitive Decline

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

Insilico Medicine Announces a Strategic AI-driven R&D Collaboration with Gray Matter on Fighting Age-related CNS Diseases and Aging

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce an R&D collaboration with Gray Matter, a longevity biotechnology company focused on peptide-based interventions against cognitive decline, age-related CNS diseases, and aging. This strategic partnership is intended to speed up the discovery of new therapeutic targets for peptide therapy in the field of age-related cognitive decline and involve Insilico Medicine's AI-augmented platforms and close cooperation between the Gray Matter and Insilico Medicine scientists.

Insilico Medicine Collaborates with Gray Matter

The prevalence of mild cognitive impairment (MCI) rises from 6.7% (1 in every 14 people) for ages 60–64 to 25.2% (1 in every four people) for the 80–84 cohort. People diagnosed with MCI are 3-5 times more likely to develop dementia of some form. With the adult population growing older and the increase in the need for health and social services, the public health community is challenged to be proactive. This is particularly important as these issues can impact not only older adults but also their families and friends who act as caregivers.

Peptide therapy is well suited to develop treatments for chronic conditions such as MCI. There is a considerable amount of longitudinal data on peptides which indicates that the class may present a more favorable risk-benefit profile as compared to interventions based on gene therapy, cell therapy and other novel approaches. Moreover, the production of peptide-based drugs can be more cost-effective compared to other novel drug types.

"We aim to develop a new generation of safe and effective therapies to help patients live longer, healthier lives with their cognition intact. We see a remarkable synergy between our rapid iterative approach based on proprietary peptide discovery engine Reptide and AI-powered target discovery by Insilico Medicine. This collaboration is intended to help Gray Matter further to reduce costs and timeline for early drug development," said Alexey Strygin, co-founder and CEO of Gray Matter.

"Insilico is advancing its latest target identification systems utilizing machine learning, generative biology methods, and synthetic data generation pipelines, and we are pleased to be collaborating with Gray Matter on its target identification efforts. Searching for peptide targets is an important modality of the target discovery in general, and we are happy to apply our technology in this challenging area," said Alex Zhavoronkov, CEO of Insilico Medicine.

In August, Insilico Medicine nominated the second preclinical candidate for kidney fibrosis.  

About Insilico Medicine

Insilico Medicine, an end-to-end artificial intelligence-driven drug discovery company, is developing artificial intelligence platforms. These platforms use deep generative models, reinforcement learning, transformers, and other modern machine learning techniques for novel target discovery and the generation of novel molecular structures with desired properties. Insilico Medicine is developing breakthrough solutions to discover and develop innovative drugs for cancer, fibrosis, infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, and ageing-related diseases. Website http://insilico.com/

For further information, images, or interviews, please contact pr@insilico.com.

About Gray Matter

Gray Matter is a preclinical biotechnology company with a therapeutic pipeline in cognitive decline, age-related CNS diseases, and aging. Gray Matter is a part of the Lactocore group. The Lactocore group develops drugs in stress-related and metabolic disorders, leveraging deep scientific expertise in regulatory peptides, including those in mammalian milk, and a proprietary computational discovery platform.

Media and Investor relations: ir@graymatter.bio

Website https://graymatter.bio/

LI https://www.linkedin.com/company/graymatterbio/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606537/Insilico_Medicine_GrayMatter.jpg  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Insilico Medicine Collaborates with Gray Matter to Fight Age-related Cognitive Decline Insilico Medicine Announces a Strategic AI-driven R&D Collaboration with Gray Matter on Fighting Age-related CNS Diseases and Aging HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Insilico Medicine is pleased to announce an R&D collaboration with Gray …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring
Deltek Announces Entertainment and Sponsors for its Virtual Insight 2021 Conference
Immunolight, LLC Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Phase 1 Trial of the X-PACT System in Solid ...
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Healthcare IT Market worth $829.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...