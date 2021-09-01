checkAd

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Industrial Sale in Florida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Bridge Point Miramar, a 304,428-square-foot (sf), rear-load distribution center located in Miramar, Florida. The final sale price was $71.55 million.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield, with assistance by Chris Metzger, Matt McAllister and Rick Etner, represented the seller, Bridge Industrial, a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager, in the transaction. Cabot Properties, a private partnership that acquires, develops, and operates logistics real estate in world-class cities, acquired the property. Metzger, McAllister and Etner have been retained to lease the property.

“This exceptional facility drew significant investor demand,” Davis said.

Located at 15501 SW 29th Street, the recently renovated building features tilt-up concrete construction, 32’ clear height, 50’ x 50’ column spacing, 46 dock-high doors, ESFR fire suppression and a 1.2 per 1,000 sf parking ratio.

“The proximity to the ports of Ft. Lauderdale and nearby amenities provide a strategic advantage for tenants,” Montazemi added.

The property’s location allows for convenient access to walkable amenities, restaurants and major retailers as well as direct accessibility to the area’s most important transportation arteries – Interstate 595, Interstate 75 and Florida’s Turnpike.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

Cushman & Wakefield Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Industrial Sale in Florida Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Bridge Point Miramar, a 304,428-square-foot (sf), rear-load distribution center located in Miramar, Florida. The final sale price was …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $113M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21Cushman & Wakefield Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shares by Selling Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Flexible Space Operating Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Angela Sun to Join Cushman & Wakefield Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Cushman & Wakefield Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021; Announces Planned CEO Succession, John Forrester to become Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2022 and Brett White to remain Executive Chairman
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten