Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $71M Industrial Sale in Florida

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced that the commercial real estate services firm has arranged the sale of Bridge Point Miramar, a 304,428-square-foot (sf), rear-load distribution center located in Miramar, Florida. The final sale price was $71.55 million.

Mike Davis, Rick Brugge, Dominic Montazemi and Rick Colon of Cushman & Wakefield, with assistance by Chris Metzger, Matt McAllister and Rick Etner, represented the seller, Bridge Industrial, a privately-owned, vertically integrated real estate operating company and investment manager, in the transaction. Cabot Properties, a private partnership that acquires, develops, and operates logistics real estate in world-class cities, acquired the property. Metzger, McAllister and Etner have been retained to lease the property.