Seven Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes “America’s Top Wealth Advisors” List

“On behalf of Ameriprise, we congratulate the advisors who’ve earned this distinguished recognition,” said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President of the Ameriprise Independent Advisors channel. “The honor is a testament to their unwavering focus on helping clients achieve their goals by harnessing the broad capabilities and support we offer at Ameriprise.”

Ameriprise Financial Inc. today announced that seven of its financial advisors were named to the Forbes list of “America’s Top Wealth Advisors.” Each year, Forbes publishes the list recognizing the top 250 advisors across the country based on several factors including success in the business, compliance records and assets under management. The Ameriprise advisors on the 2021 list are:

The full list of Forbes Top Wealth Advisors can be found here.

Source: Forbes, “Forbes Top Wealth Advisors” Aug. 24, 2021

This ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client’s experience. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receive compensation in exchange for placement on the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com.

