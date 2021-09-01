VERB to Host verbLIT – An Interactive Showcase of its Latest Sales Technology – on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 4 p.m. PT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company") , the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host its first technology showcase event called verb LIT , the Company’s L eading I nteractive T echnology Symposium, to highlight its leading-edge, interactive video-based sales tools that increase sales productivity and customer engagement.

“We are thrilled to showcase our sales tools at VERB’s first technology symposium,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “At verbLIT, you’ll get front-row seats to see how our products work, from the recently launched verbMAIL for Microsoft Outlook, to the powerful verbLIVE with Attribution feature, to our new AI/BI capabilities with PULSE. You’ll also meet the people behind these innovations and hear from those who have used them – what makes these sales tools different, why they like them, and what results they’re getting. It’s a testament to the dedicated people at VERB whose combined talents have produced a suite of next-level sales tools that we believe will generate enormous value for all our stakeholders, both now and in the years to come. We’ll also give you a sneak peek at what’s coming from Verb. If you enjoy watching Apple product launches, you’ll love verbLIT! Here is a preview.”

verbLIT

Date: Thursday, October 7, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. PT

Where: 2210 Newport Blvd, Suite 200, Newport Beach, CA

Registration Link: verbLIT Registration

To attend in person : Please register using the link above by end of day Friday, September 10, 2021, and check the box “Attending in person.” You must present your vaccination record at the reception desk to be allowed into the event. In-person attendance will be limited, and preference will be given to current shareholders. Local COVID-19 screening protocols and requirements will be strictly followed during the event.

To attend virtually : Please register using the link above by end of day Friday, September 24, 2021.

Additional information will be emailed to all registrants approximately one week before the event.