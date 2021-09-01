checkAd

Jamf Introduces Jamf Educator, a New Purpose-Built Training Platform, Along with Key Platform Enhancements for Hybrid Learning

As hybrid learning continues, Jamf delivers key education platform updates for students and teachers

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today launched a new purpose-built training platform, Jamf Educator, aimed at helping teachers and education technology coordinators empower students with Apple technology in and out of the classroom. Jamf also introduced new platform updates to help educators remotely conduct exams and focus students on Mac in today’s hybrid learning environment.

Jamf Educator – A New Purpose-Built Training Platform for Educators
Jamf Educator bolsters Jamf’s ongoing commitment to students’ success by providing teachers a custom-built platform to learn about Apple technology and how to use Jamf to get the most from it. This training platform allows educators to get hands-on with the Jamf Teacher app and apply it in a simulation environment. Teachers who have a better understanding of Apple technology can focus on creating a seamless learning environment for students, while reducing the need for support from IT.

Education technology coordinators are often critical to the success of technology programs. Jamf designed a separate track for education technology coordinators, highlighting where the Jamf Teacher app can introduce powerful classroom management tools to their staff on their own devices with simplified workflows that support teaching and learning with Apple technology. This will ensure that they can support the needs of the students and teachers in the classroom when deploying Apple in their environment.

Jamf Educator is available today; to learn more and register visit http://educator.jamf.com.

Remote Proctoring to Support Distance Learning
When students can’t be in the classroom, whether it is because of a pandemic, facility issues or severe weather, learning and exam technology that works in class and from a distance can reduce learning disruptions. 

The Jamf Teacher app uniquely works in the classroom and remotely to allow educators to continue to teach students, no matter where they are located. Together with the Jamf Assessment app, Jamf provides schools with a simple method for remote proctoring of web-based assessment exams. With this new update, Jamf has extended the remote proctoring workflow to Jamf Teacher for Jamf School, making it seamless for teachers to see both a live recording of the screen and video of the student through the device camera. The remote proctoring workflow meets high-stakes web-based assessment exam security requirements, including screenshot detection, camera enablement, custom UI and exam view size and custom exam URLs.

Ability to Focus Students on Every Apple Device
Jamf Teacher has historically focused on the classroom management workflows of iOS and iPad OS devices. With this new update, Jamf is extending key capabilities of Jamf Teacher to Mac classroom management workflows. This allows teachers to use the wedlock feature for students using any Apple device. Extending this feature to Mac ensures that teachers can bring classroom management to all school-issued Apple devices and keep students focused on learning. The Jamf Teacher updates will be available in the App Store soon.

“This past academic year taught us that schools need technology to support distance learning and teachers need training to effectively use this new technology,” said Suraj Mohandas, senior director of education product strategy, Jamf. "We are excited to roll out Jamf Educator and new updates to Jamf School to empower teachers with Apple technology and help them create seamless learning environments for students, regardless of whether or not they are in-person or learning remotely.”

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | ir@jamf.com





