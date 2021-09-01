checkAd

Houston Police Deploy Two BolaWrap Devices Simultaneously to Help Safely Restrain Subject

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, released new bodycam footage of a successful double BolaWrap deployment in Houston, Texas. The video showed how the BolaWrap assisted officers in safely and humanely restraining a noncompliant subject in crisis. With approximately 5,300 officers and 1,200 civilian support personnel, Houston Police Department is the United States’ fifth-largest municipal police department, serving its fourth-largest city.

On June 16, 2021, Houston Police Department responded to a call about a subject who was trespassing, had a pocketknife, and seemed to be in crisis. The subject was uncooperative, so officers deployed two BolaWrap devices simultaneously. One wrapped around the subject’s upper legs, and the other wrapped around his ankles, effectively subduing the subject. As a result, officers were able to safely approach and place the subject into handcuffs without force or injury.

“The Houston Police Department officers on scene did an excellent job of communicating, preventing the encounter from escalating, and safely apprehending the subject,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “This field use video highlights one of the crucial benefits of using the BolaWrap. Unlike other law enforcement tools where multiple uses on a suspect typically increase the risk of injury, the BolaWrap does not rely on pain compliance and can therefore be deployed numerous times on a single suspect. We are pleased to see another safe policing outcome with the help of our BolaWrap Remote Restraint solution.”

The bodycam footage can be viewed here.

The BolaWrap is currently being tested and used by more than 590 agencies in the U.S. and 44 countries. Additional bodycam footage of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions. 

WRAP’s BolaWrap Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

