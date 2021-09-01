Anika to Debut Joint Preservation Portfolio at the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, will debut their full joint preservation and restoration product portfolio at the 2021 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California September 1-3. During the meeting, Anika will feature the OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty (TSA) System and Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute, among their other orthopedic joint preservation solutions, in booth #835.

“We’re very excited to be part of the 2021 AAOS Annual Meeting, our first as the new Anika,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “In early 2020, following the acquisition of Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical, Anika transformed the company’s strategy to become a global leader in joint preservation. Now fully integrated with an enhanced commercial organization and a robust R&D pipeline, we are laser focused on creating and delivering meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. We are committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies.”

Anika will be featuring the anatomic OVOMotion with Inlay Glenoid Total Shoulder Arthroplasty System, a compelling choice for patients who suffer from glenohumeral osteoarthritis. This bone sparing total shoulder system features a stemless humeral implant design requiring minimal bone removal compared to a traditional stemmed total shoulder replacement, a non-spherical humeral head matching the native patient anatomy more closely than other products and is the only system which offers a true inlay glenoid component design intended to address glenoid loosening and overstuffing. Published test data demonstrates no loosening of the inlay glenoid after 4,000 cycles, whereas all onlay designs tested were clinically loose after approximately 1,100 cycles1. The clinical data surrounding this flagship shoulder system is mounting as well, as recent publications demonstrate the restoration of natural movement of the shoulder in elite athletes, the recentering of the glenohumeral joint, high rates of patient satisfaction, functional results for glenoids across advanced stages of disease and erosion, and excellent pain relief and implant survivorship2,3,4. The result for patients is a true recentering of the joint and more natural movement of the shoulder, the ability to remain active with fewer post-operative restrictions, and the opportunity to live their life pain free.