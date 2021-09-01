· The pharmacy chains are anticipated to increase their penetration in the semi-urban and rural regions of the country by acquiring independent pharmacies and regional chains. This will lead to an expedited growth in their store count.

· The increase in the demand for generic medicines is expected to give a boost to the growth in revenues of the Philippines Pharmacy Retail Market. The major growth will happen in the branded generics category with overall generic medicines to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecasted period of 2019-2025.

· The Philippines was evaluated as the 11th most attractive market for the pharmaceutical companies and the 3rd most attractive market among the ASEAN countries as of 2018. This is majorly due to the various factors such as the growing population, high rate of medical tourism and other similar factors.

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth of Organized Pharmacy: The organized pharmacy retail chains are growing aggressively in the Philippines. In order to achieve speedy growth, the pharmacy chains are acquiring the independent pharmacies and regional chains as it helps them to save the costs and operations to open a pharmacy store and building it up from scratch. Manila, Central Luzon, Bicol Region have been key target regions for opening new pharmacies. As the market is becoming concentrated day by day, the companies are focusing on opening the stores in different provinces and less developed regions of the country especially in the Visayas Islands.

Growth of Non Communicable Diseases: As per a survey in the Philippines, more than half of the population above the age of 20 drinks regularly and more than one third of the population aged 15 years - smokes. As a result, one in every five person is suffering from high blood pressure therefore, it is expected that there will be growth in the non-communicable diseases segment in the Philippines. As, Philippines have some of the highest medicine costs in the ASEAN countries, the consumers are purchasing more of the generic medicines than the branded products. It is estimated that the generic medicines segment will be approximately 64% of the total medicine retail in the Philippines by the year ending 2025.