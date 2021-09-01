NextPlay Technologies to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, September 13-15

SUNRISE, FL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) , a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, announced that Bill Kerby, NextPlay Technologies’ co-CEO, and Richard Marshall, the company’s director of corporate development, will attend and represent NextPlay at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 13-15, 2021.

The company’s on-demand presentation will be available at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on September 13, 2021 and accessed from the H.C. Wainwright’s events platform here. An archived replay of the presentation will be available following the conference on the company’s website and YouTube channel.

NextPlay management will be available and conducting meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or register for the event here.

Information on this event will also be posted on NextPlay’s event page, which can be found here.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales & trading services to institutional investors. For more information, visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTP) is a technology solutions company offering games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. NextPlay’s engaging products and services utilize innovative AdTech, Artificial Intelligence and Fintech solutions to leverage the strengths and channels of its existing and acquired technologies. For more information about NextPlay Technologies, visit www.NextPlayTechnologies.com and follow us on Twitter @NextPlayTech and LinkedIn.