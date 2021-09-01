Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares Autor: PLX AI | 01.09.2021, 16:34 | 52 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 16:34 | (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air to sell up to 11.84% of the share capital on behalf of Structured Sale creditors. The net proceeds from the Structured Sale Process will be distributed to the Structured Sale Creditors in due course, in accordance with the … (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air to sell up to 11.84% of the share capital on behalf of Structured Sale creditors. The net proceeds from the Structured Sale Process will be distributed to the Structured Sale Creditors in due course, in accordance with the … (PLX AI) – Norwegian Air to sell up to 11.84% of the share capital on behalf of Structured Sale creditors.

The net proceeds from the Structured Sale Process will be distributed to the Structured Sale Creditors in due course, in accordance with the Dividend Claim Terms

Dividend Claims in an approximate amount of NOK 1.1 billion will be converted to approximately 125 million additional new shares in the Company (No-Sale Conversion Shares) and issued to No-Sale Creditors on or about the No-Sale Conversion Date in accordance with the Dividend Claim Terms Norwegian Air Shuttle Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Norwegian Air Shuttle Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer