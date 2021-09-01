checkAd

Medolife Rx Recaps Successful Attendance at Tony Hawk Event; Saw Significant Product Exposure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 16:40  |  50   |   |   

BURBANK, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today recapped their attendance at the Inaugural Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert event in Salt Lake City the weekend of August 27 and 28. The Company showcased its rebranded line of consumer wellness products, participated in skateboarding community discussions and events, and met with Hawk himself as well as his management team, where the parties discussed meeting soon to increase their joint initiatives aimed at further reaching the skateboarding community worldwide with Aelia products. 

The event, which took place at the Utah State Fairgrounds, welcomed over 8,000 skateboarding and extreme sport enthusiasts, including newly returned Olympic athletes and Hawk himself. At the event, the Company showcased its line of pain relief products such as its muscle rubs, roll-ons, sprays, and other formulations. The products were met with much enthusiasm from the athlete community, where there is a large need for effective pain management products. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries occur each year. Specifically, skateboarding is known as an “extreme sport” and many athletes experience injuries as a normal part of participation in them. The Aelia product line is designed specifically with the needs of consumers like this in mind. 

Topical pain relief products, such as with the Aelia products, are applied directly to the epidermal layer of the skin at the area of inflammation or pain. Aelia products have been shown to have strong anti-inflammatory benefits, offering fast and effective pain relief to targeted areas. Many consumers who attended the event and sampled the products expressed excitement about their effectiveness. 

“We had such a successful launch at the Vert Alert with Tony Hawk, further learning about the needs of the skateboarding and athletic community, that we are looking at various other ways to expand our relationship with Tony and reach this vital community,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “It was so amazing to hear stories of athletes who tried out samples and came back less than an hour later to share how well the products worked with their pain management. In fact, an athlete who had just returned from the Olympic games in Japan was so impressed with the products, they would like to meet with us to see how we could work together in the future.” 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medolife Rx Recaps Successful Attendance at Tony Hawk Event; Saw Significant Product Exposure BURBANK, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, launches the construction of 17 photovoltaic units to supply ...
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...