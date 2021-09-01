Medolife Rx Recaps Successful Attendance at Tony Hawk Event; Saw Significant Product Exposure

BURBANK, CA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), today recapped their attendance at the Inaugural Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert event in Salt Lake City the weekend of August 27 and 28. The Company showcased its rebranded line of consumer wellness products, participated in skateboarding community discussions and events, and met with Hawk himself as well as his management team, where the parties discussed meeting soon to increase their joint initiatives aimed at further reaching the skateboarding community worldwide with Aelia products.



The event, which took place at the Utah State Fairgrounds, welcomed over 8,000 skateboarding and extreme sport enthusiasts, including newly returned Olympic athletes and Hawk himself. At the event, the Company showcased its line of pain relief products such as its muscle rubs, roll-ons, sprays, and other formulations. The products were met with much enthusiasm from the athlete community, where there is a large need for effective pain management products. Recent data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports an estimated 8.6 million sports injuries occur each year. Specifically, skateboarding is known as an “extreme sport” and many athletes experience injuries as a normal part of participation in them. The Aelia product line is designed specifically with the needs of consumers like this in mind.

Topical pain relief products, such as with the Aelia products, are applied directly to the epidermal layer of the skin at the area of inflammation or pain. Aelia products have been shown to have strong anti-inflammatory benefits, offering fast and effective pain relief to targeted areas. Many consumers who attended the event and sampled the products expressed excitement about their effectiveness.

“We had such a successful launch at the Vert Alert with Tony Hawk, further learning about the needs of the skateboarding and athletic community, that we are looking at various other ways to expand our relationship with Tony and reach this vital community,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “It was so amazing to hear stories of athletes who tried out samples and came back less than an hour later to share how well the products worked with their pain management. In fact, an athlete who had just returned from the Olympic games in Japan was so impressed with the products, they would like to meet with us to see how we could work together in the future.”