Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B02J6398

Issuer Name

ADMIRAL GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

City of registered office (if applicable)

München

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Deutschland

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG (formerly MR Beteiligungen 16. GmbH) Grünwald Germany

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Sep-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Sep-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation