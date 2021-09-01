Holding(s) in Company

checkAd

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B02J6398
Issuer Name
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An event changing the breakdown of voting
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
City of registered office (if applicable)
München
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Deutschland
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
MR Beteiligungen UK AG & Co. KG (formerly MR Beteiligungen 16. GmbH) Grünwald Germany

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Sep-2021
6. Date on which Issuer notified
01-Sep-2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 9.996000 0.000000 9.996000 29719400
Position of previous notification (if applicable)        

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B02J6398 29719400   9.996000  
Sub Total 8.A 29719400 9.996000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

