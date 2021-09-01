checkAd

Agilent to Present at Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Mike McMullen, Agilent President and CEO, and Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO, will participate in a “fireside chat” discussion at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Sept. 9. The presentation will be webcast live.

Details for the event are included below.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date:Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021

Time:11:20 a.m. ET/8:20 a.m. PT

Presenting for Agilent:

Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO

Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO

Links to join the webcast will be available in the "News & Events -- Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. A replay of the discussion will be available on the Agilent website following the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

