Agilent to Present at Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Mike McMullen, Agilent President and CEO, and Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO, will participate in a “fireside chat” discussion at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Sept. 9. The presentation will be webcast live.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference Date:Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021 Time:11:20 a.m. ET/8:20 a.m. PT Presenting for Agilent: Mike McMullen, Agilent president and CEO Bob McMahon, Agilent CFO

Links to join the webcast will be available in the "News & Events -- Events" portion of the Investor Relations section of the Agilent website. A replay of the discussion will be available on the Agilent website following the event.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life.

