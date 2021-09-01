checkAd

SCIEX Presents Industry First Multi-Capillary System for CE-SDS, the BioPhase 8800 System

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies and Danaher operating company, presents the latest capillary electrophoresis solution, the BioPhase 8800 system. This is the only multi-capillary system for CE-SDS that processes eight samples simultaneously, retaining sample integrity and delivering consistent, accurate results.

The development of increasingly sophisticated biopharmaceutical therapies requires the ability to measure and monitor critical quality attributes in short timelines. The BioPhase 8800 system enables high throughput, sensitive CE-SDS and CIEF analysis, resulting in uncompromised accuracy for large sample sets. With this system, scientists can quickly understand molecular liabilities and ensure the development and manufacture of robust, stable biologics.

“Customers told us about their challenges transitioning to more innovative biologics where samples are getting numerous and more complex, and results are needed quicker. They are under pressure to close the developability gaps earlier in the development process and need faster analysis with confident results,” says Mani Krishnan, Vice President of CE & Biopharma. “Today, we are thrilled to usher in a new phase of biologic drug analysis with the BioPhase 8800 system as we continue our collaborations with biologics manufacturers at the forefront of innovation.”

Key features of the BioPhase 8800 system include:

  • Parallel processing of eight samples dramatically accelerates analysis and shortens new therapy development; experiment design speed can increase from 1 month to as quick as 1 week.
  • High throughput, precise quantitation of critical quality attributes for large sample sets delivers consistent, comparable data throughout the pipeline, from bioprocessing to R&D to QA/QC.
  • Integrated detection modules to switch between UV and UV-LIF detection makes it easy to go from one assay to the next without sacrificing performance.
  • Intuitive software interface and panel screen featuring a simple, drag and drop method and sequence creation complements innovative data analysis to accelerate characterization from start to finish.
  • Core biopharma applications through validated kits simplify operations and minimizes user error.

“We have a history of innovation to address customer needs – from the development of the industry first CE instrument, the P/ACE 2000, to the gold standard for CE-SDS analysis, the PA 800 system,” says Joe Fox, President at SCIEX. “Now, virtually every biologic drug in the market, and those undergoing clinical trials today use our PA 800 system for purity analysis. Innovated from the ground up to address the next generation of challenges, the BioPhase 8800 system is the next stage of this journey and we are excited to embark on it with our customers.”

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That’s why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2021 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-13756-A.

