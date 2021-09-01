REGARDING COMPLETION OF PURCHASE OF AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS” SHARES Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 17:00 | 23 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 17:00 | On 31 August 2021 AB “Žemaitijos pienas” completed the purchase of its own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (market - VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system). The Company purchased 1 301 173 (3.88 per cent) its own shares, and after such purchase of own shares, AB “Žemaitijos pienas” owns 4 637 500 pcs. or 10 per cent of own shares. Lawyer G. Keliauskas + 370 444 22208





