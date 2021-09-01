Job Recovery and Growth in NY Accelerated by State Stox - a Newly Launched Trading Venue to Focus on Local Community Investing in New York

State Stox Enables New York State Residents to Invest Locally - Dealing Only in New York Companies - Helping NY Businesses Recover from the PandemicNew Platform Trades Securities Exclusively in the Form of Digital Tokens Using Blockchain …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / As nearly one-third of small and mid-sized businesses in New York, about 260,000 companies, were adversely impacted by the pandemic and many closed their doors in recent months, today State Stox NY unveiled its new single dealer market providing liquidity to securities that are quoted on its electronic trading platform. The system enables New Yorkers to invest in local businesses supporting their communities. The new venue comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has made clear the importance of "Buy Local" campaigns as more residents recognize that healthy local business can strengthen the economies of local communities.

State Stox Enables New York State Residents to Invest Locally - Dealing Only in New York Companies - Helping NY Businesses Recover from the Pandemic New Platform Trades Securities Exclusively in the Form of Digital Tokens Using Blockchain Technology

"State Stox taps into New York's large base of over 100,000 active investors - more investors than most states. This home-state investor base is an under-utilized resource," said Chip Daniels, Chairman of State Stox. "State Stox's mission is to help New Yorkers invest locally. We make it easy to buy stocks of New York State companies."

This historic event will take place at State Stox's new trading center at Rockefeller Center, 3 West 51st Street, at 9:00 a.m. on October 12th, 2021. New York State Senator Martucci, ranking member of the New York State Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business will ring the opening bell on the first day of trading along with other special guests who will speak about small business and New York's economic development.

Senator Martucci added, "State Stox is leveling the playing field for New York businesses and restoring capital to communities that were ravaged by the pandemic. Recovery from the pandemic requires innovative thinking like that at State Stox. I believe properly capitalized New York businesses have a bright future."

The opening day event will kick off with a speech by Professor Thomas Sargent, a Nobel prize-winning economist who teaches at New York University and is a fellow at Stanford University. Professor Sargent is an expert on rational expectations in economics and has studied marketplaces and the efficient allocation of resources. He said, "State Stox is an interesting and worthwhile endeavor and has potential to be a model for state and local economic development."