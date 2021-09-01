Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and the PGA TOUR announced upcoming enhancements and additions available at the launch of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR via their long-term partnership. This includes news that the FedExCup, including the Playoffs, will be returning to the game in a grand way through ultra-realistic additions of all three FedExCup Playoffs events and host courses, implementation of the FedExCup Playoffs into career mode and select challenges, and enhanced PGA TOUR golfer authenticity via real-life golf data integrated into the development of the game, which is launching in spring 2022.

Electronic Arts and PGA TOUR Announce Authentic Addition of FedExCup Playoffs to EA SPORTS PGA TOUR With Innovative Integration of Shotlink Real-time Data (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The PGA TOUR is excited that our fans will be able to experience the FedExCup Playoffs and ShotLink powered by CDW on EA SPORTS PGA TOUR,” said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing and Merchandising. “EA SPORTS ensures an authentic and realistic experience as players accumulate points for their chance to compete in their own virtual FedExCup Playoffs.”

All three events that make up the FedExCup Playoffs in 2022 will be playable at launch in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, which will feature the host courses of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, BMW Championship and TOUR Championship - TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee; Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware; and East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

PGA TOUR golfers will be authentically replicated in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR like never before with ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR’s proprietary real-time scoring system. ShotLink offers revolutionary data capture technology from every golfer’s shot - measuring digital information from PGA TOUR players and comparing the data with fans playing the video game.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the first-ever golf video game to incorporate ShotLink data, which will provide extensive amounts of data that will be integrated into the game’s development, resulting in accurate player ratings and skills and magnified true-to-life in-game events. TrackMan measurement solution’s data is also being incorporated into the game to add an additional layer of authenticity by allowing EA’s game designers to perfect gameplay and numerous stats such as club tuning.