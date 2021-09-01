NOTICE OF PURCHASED 10 PER CENTO F OWN SHARES (VOTES) OF AB “ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS

Pursuant to paragraph 1 of Article 19 of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania the Company submits this information notice informing that during the public purchase (s) AB “Žemaitijos pienas” acquired 10 per cent of its own shares or reached the 10 per cent voting threshold.

This is to inform that AB “Žemaitijos pienas” in the period from 25 August 2021 (inclusive) to 31 August 2021 (inclusive) purchased its own shares through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.

1 801 173 pcs. or 3.88 per cent of ordinary registered shares were purchased, and after this purchase of own shares, AB “Žemaitijos pienas” holds 4 637 500 (10 per cent) own shares (ordinary registered) or 10 per cent of votes, the total number of shares is 46 375 000 pcs.

Gintaras Keliauskas

Lawyer Tel. +37068718399,

E-mail: g.keliauskas@zpienas.lt





