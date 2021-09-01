Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report third quarter 2021 preliminary earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and host a conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may dial 1.833.832.5121 and enter the passcode 7698748. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.greatsouthernbank.com.