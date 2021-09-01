checkAd

European Energy A/S final results of Tender Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 17:28  |  24   |   |   

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Company Announcement
Company announcement no. 15/2021 (01.09.21)
European Energy A/S announces final tender results for certain outstanding EUR bonds and pricing of new EUR bonds
European Energy A/S (the “Company”) today announces the final results of its invitation dated 27 August 2021 to the holders of its outstanding bonds outlined below (the “Existing Bonds”) to tender their Existing Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash (the “Tender Offer”).
The Tender Offer was made on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in a tender information document dated 27 August 2021 (the “Tender Information Document”), available on the website of the Company (www.europeanenergy.com).
At the expiration of the Tender Offer at 12:00 CEST on 1 September 2021, valid tender instructions for Existing Bonds in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 160,100,000 were received pursuant to the Tender Offer. Details of tendered amount are set out below. The Company hereby announces that all valid tender instructions received pursuant to the Tender Offer will be accepted for purchase by the Company, subject to the fulfilment of the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the Tender Information Document). As announced in Company Announcement no. 14/2021 the Company has exercised its right to make a voluntary early redemption of the Existing Bonds which are not being tendered in the Tender Offer, subject to the fulfilment of the New Financing Conditions (as defined in the aforementioned announcement).
The Company furthermore announces that a total nominal amount of new senior unsecured green bonds of EUR 300,000,000 with a maturity of 4 years have been successfully priced (the “New Green Bonds”). The interest rate of the New Green Bonds is 3-months EURIBOR (zero floor) plus a margin of 3.75%. The net proceeds of the New Green Bonds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Finance Framework, including towards payment of the purchase price payable for the Existing Bonds tendered in the Tender Offer and redemption of the Existing Bonds which are not being tendered in the Tender Offer.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

European Energy A/S final results of Tender Offer NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, launches the construction of 17 photovoltaic units to supply ...
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...