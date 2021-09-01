checkAd

Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time Monitoring of Livestock Reared for High Economic Value Fuel Global Market - TMR Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 17:30  |  41   |   |   

- Role of manufacturers to leverage capabilities of next-gen technologies such as AI-driven autonomous solutions propels growth

- Advantages of smart wearable devices for livestock to help prevent climate change crisis and drive demand

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market – Overview

The increasing role of next-gen technologies to monitor the health of dairy and beef cattle to prevent diseases that can impact the production quality and yield of milk, meat is fueling the livestock monitoring solutions market. Esfforts of companies to develop smart IoT sensors and AI-enabled monitoring solutions for real-time visual imagery, and use of cloud for flexible customized solutions collectively lead to the significant growth of the livestock monitoring solutions market, which, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

TMR logo

The outbreak of COVID-19 that has disrupted livestock associated supply chains in most parts of the world has necessitated dynamic solutions for real-time insights into the well-being of livestock. This is to detect possible incidence of infection in livestock at any stage of rearing. The AI-enabled monitoring solutions help to detect temperature fluctuations in animals and deliver information about potential diseases, finds the TMR report.

Request a Brochure to get extensive insights into the Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=79860 

Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market – Key Findings of Report

Entry of Technology Startups Gain Prominence for Economic Value

The emergence of technology startups for several business sectors in growing economies such as India is increasingly gaining traction. Technology startups for agriculture, animal husbandry, and associated fields are hotspots due to their high economic value.

The prospects of the application of the technology in the overall monitoring of cattle to improve output quality and yield is creating opportunities in the livestock monitoring solutions market.

In order to strengthen the demand, players in the livestock monitoring solutions market are striving to increase the availability of easy-to-maintain and durable IoT products for cattle tracking and field mapping. Such efforts are also aimed at addressing challenges of maintenance of hardware used for smart farming.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time Monitoring of Livestock Reared for High Economic Value Fuel Global Market - TMR Insights - Role of manufacturers to leverage capabilities of next-gen technologies such as AI-driven autonomous solutions propels growth - Advantages of smart wearable devices for livestock to help prevent climate change crisis and drive demand ALBANY, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring
Deltek Announces Entertainment and Sponsors for its Virtual Insight 2021 Conference
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
PLAYERUNKNOWN forms new independent studio
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...