Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market to reach US$ 3.6 Bn by 2030, Advantages of Real-time Monitoring of Livestock Reared for High Economic Value Fuel Global Market - TMR Insights

The increasing role of next-gen technologies to monitor the health of dairy and beef cattle to prevent diseases that can impact the production quality and yield of milk, meat is fueling the livestock monitoring solutions market. Esfforts of companies to develop smart IoT sensors and AI-enabled monitoring solutions for real-time visual imagery, and use of cloud for flexible customized solutions collectively lead to the significant growth of the livestock monitoring solutions market, which, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 that has disrupted livestock associated supply chains in most parts of the world has necessitated dynamic solutions for real-time insights into the well-being of livestock. This is to detect possible incidence of infection in livestock at any stage of rearing. The AI-enabled monitoring solutions help to detect temperature fluctuations in animals and deliver information about potential diseases, finds the TMR report.

Entry of Technology Startups Gain Prominence for Economic Value

The emergence of technology startups for several business sectors in growing economies such as India is increasingly gaining traction. Technology startups for agriculture, animal husbandry, and associated fields are hotspots due to their high economic value.

The prospects of the application of the technology in the overall monitoring of cattle to improve output quality and yield is creating opportunities in the livestock monitoring solutions market.

In order to strengthen the demand, players in the livestock monitoring solutions market are striving to increase the availability of easy-to-maintain and durable IoT products for cattle tracking and field mapping. Such efforts are also aimed at addressing challenges of maintenance of hardware used for smart farming.