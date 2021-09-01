checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Insight School of Washington Is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021   

Insight School of Washington (ISWA), a full-time, online public-school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. ISWA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today, September 1.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like ISWA have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains. To better serve families in Washington, ISWA has expanded offered grade levels from 6-12 to become a full and comprehensive K through 12 program.

“We’re excited about this school year and all that’s in store for us,” said Cecily Kiester, Head of School for ISWA. “Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. However, we’re proud that we’ve stayed consistent throughout these months of challenge, offering students a fully online, high quality option for their education. With the addition of grades K through 5, this will be our best year yet!”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. ISWA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

ISWA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit ISWA, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Insight School of Washington

Insight School of Washington (ISWA) is a full-time online public-school program of the Quillayute Valley School District serving Washington students in grades K-12. As a public school, ISWA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISWA, visit http://wa.insightschools.net.

