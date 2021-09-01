checkAd

Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKB 24 0415

Series RIKB 24 0415
ISIN IS0000033009
Maturity Date 04/15/2024
Auction Date 09/03/2021
Settlement Date 09/08/2021
10% addition 09/07/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bonds in the Series, with the ISIN number and with the Maturity Date according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bonds must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bonds will be delivered in electronic form on the same day. Article 6 of the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds applies for the right to purchase an additional 10%.

Further reference is made to the description of the Treasury bond and the General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.





