Bureau Veritas acquires AET France, a company specializing in laboratory testing, product development and sustainability testing

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, announces the acquisition of AET France, a France-based testing company providing product development, project management, and user experience testing services for consumer goods markets.

AET France, founded in 2010, has 25 employees and posted revenues of €2 million in 2020.

The company serves start-ups as well as large companies worldwide, by offering a suite of innovative solutions:

Lab oratory Testing beyond compliance: AET France specializes in consumer experience testing with a strong understanding of human machine interfaces and ergonomics, leveraging collaborative robotics solutions and fully automated ageing protocols for life testing.

beyond compliance: AET France specializes in consumer experience testing with a strong understanding of human machine interfaces and ergonomics, leveraging collaborative robotics solutions and fully automated ageing protocols for life testing. Product Development : AET France supports product developers with design and functional specifications, competition analysis, industry trend analysis and user behavior.

: AET France supports product developers with design and functional specifications, competition analysis, industry trend analysis and user behavior. Sustainability & Performance Testing: AET France supports its clients in creating tailor-made protocols and transforming assessments into recommendations for improvement.





Catherine Chen, Executive Vice-President, Consumer Products Services, Bureau Veritas, commented:

“Bureau Veritas is a worldwide leader in consumer products conformity, quality, safety and performance. The Group also positions as a leader in traceability and reliability of supply chains solutions. In light of the growth in online retail and consumers’ expectations for top level user experience, AET France will complement Bureau Veritas’ global network and client portfolio through recognized skills on product development, project management, and user experience testing, as well as cutting-edge R&D services. Their excellent know-how and expertise also strengthen Bureau Veritas’ position as a market leader in delivering sustainable and value-added solutions for supply chains.”

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Caroline Ponsi Khider +33 (0)1 55 24 76 09 +33 (0)7 52 60 89 78 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com caroline.ponsi-khider@bureauveritas.com Florent Chaix DGM Conseil +33 (0)1 55 24 77 80 +33 (0)1 40 70 11 89 florent.chaix@bureauveritas.com thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr

quentin.hua@dgm-conseil.fr

Attachment