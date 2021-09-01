checkAd

Coface SA strengthens further its leadership team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 17:45   

Paris, 1 September 2021 – 17.45

Coface is pleased to announce the following appointments within its executive committee:

  • Antonio Marchitelli, currently CEO of Coface Western Europe Region, is appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialties, effective January 2022. In this newly created role, Antonio will drive Coface’s growth strategy in three key specialty product lines, i.e. Single Risk, Bonding and Debt Collection. He will design and roll out a global roadmap to accelerate growth and build Coface’s operational capability to develop these product lines.
  • Carine Pichon, currently chief financial and risks officer, will replace Antonio as CEO of Coface Western Europe Region. Carine has been running finance and risks globally since 2011. Her appointment recognizes her long-standing contribution to Coface’s transformation and in particular to the Fit to Win and Build to Lead strategic plans as well as Coface’s IPO.
  • Phalla Gervais will replace Carine in her role of CFO, in charge of finance and risks. Phalla comes from Aviva, where she was CFO and Deputy CEO of Aviva France. She has a long track record of finance transformation. Her expertise, combined with robust leadership skills, will be important assets to Coface and the finance function. Phalla will join Coface on September 6, 2021 and will be a member of the group management board. From now on and for the next two months, Carine and Phalla will work together to ensure a smooth transition.
  • Lastly, after several months as acting in this role, Coface is happy to confirm Jaroslaw Jaworski in the role of Chief Executive Officer of Coface Central and Eastern Europe Region, effective today. Jaroslaw was previously Poland Country manager since 2012. He successfully positioned Coface as a leading player in this important market.

Antonio, Carine, Phalla and Jaroslaw will report to Xavier Durand and will be part of the executive committee.

Xavier Durand, Coface CEO, commented:
“These appointments further strengthen Coface’s leadership team. They demonstrate that the organization is able to grow talents with diverse career paths and to attract external leaders with strong track records. The diversity of these profiles is a key asset for Coface to deliver significant achievements in the roll out of our strategic plan Build to Lead.”

