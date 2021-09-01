checkAd

Clinical Data on GenSight Biologics’ LUMEVOQ and GS030 Gene Therapies to be Presented at 2021 ISGEDR and Several Investor and Industry Meetings in September

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today announced that oral presentations on LUMEVOQ and GS030 will be featured at the 2021 ISGEDR meeting in September. Senior management will also attend and present at several investor and industry conferences in the same month.

2021 ISGEDR Meeting (International Society for Genetic Eye Diseases & Retinoblastoma)
 September 2-4, 2021 – Lausanne (Switzerland)
 “The Phase III REFLECT Trial: Efficacy and Safety of Bilateral Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON)” will be presented by Bart Leroy, MD, Ghent University Hospital, Belgium (Investigator in the REFLECT trial).

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 1 - Ophthalmic Genetics 3: Treatment of Inherited Retinal Disorders
  • Abstract Number: OcGen31
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021, 12:12 - 12:22 pm CEST

“Optogenetics: The Generic Future?” will be presented by José-Alain Sahel, MD, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, United States (Co-founder of GenSight Biologics).

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 2 - Symposium: Gene Therapy (Nuclear Genes)
  • Abstract Number: OcGenInvited5
  • Thursday, September 2, 2021, 2:30 - 2:40 pm CEST

“New Insights into Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy” will be presented by Patrick Yu-Wai-Man, MD, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom (Investigator in the RESCUE, REVERSE and REFLECT trials).

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 6 - Symposium: Mitochondrial Genetics & Optic Neuropathies
  • Abstract Number: OcGenInvited10
  • Saturday, September 4, 2021, 2:20 - 2:35 pm CEST

“Gene Therapy for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy” will be presented by Catherine Vignal, MD, Fondation Rothschild Hospital, Paris, France (Investigator in the RESCUE, REVERSE and REFLECT trials).

  • Oral Presentation
  • Session 6 - Symposium: Mitochondrial Genetics & Optic Neuropathies
  • Abstract Number: OcGenInvited11
  • Saturday, September 4, 2021, 2:35 - 2:50 pm CEST

GenSight Biologics’ senior management will also present at the following investor and industry conferences:

Redburn Gene Therapy Virtual Summit 2021 // September 7, virtual
 2021 Ophthalmology Futures Forums – Retina Forum // September 8, virtual
 Cell & Gene Therapy World Asia 2021 // September 15-16, virtual
 2nd Gene Therapy for Ophthalmic Disorders // September 21-23, virtual

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics’ pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics’ lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), has been submitted for marketing approval in Europe for the treatment of Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease affecting primarily teens and young adults that leads to irreversible blindness. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics’ product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

