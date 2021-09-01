checkAd

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 17:51  |  20   |   |   

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares

01.09.2021 / 17:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release - Corporate News

Luxembourg, 1 September 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares

CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the "Company") announces the issue of 162,337,662 new ordinary shares for EUR 100 million.

The new ordinary shares, having a par value of EUR 0.10, were issued today at a subscription price of EUR 0.616 per share in a reserved capital increase under the Company's authorized share capital.

All of the shares were subscribed by entities closely associated with Mr. Radovan Vitek, being the beneficial owner of the Company. The new shares were fully paid up by a cash contribution, further strengthening the Company's equity. Following today's capital increase, Mr. Vitek owns 7,659,340,486 Company's shares representing 93.72% of share capital (94.5% of voting rights).

The corporate share capital of the Company has been increased today from EUR 801,005,815.50 represented by 8,010,058,155 ordinary shares to EUR 817,239,581.70 represented by 8,172,395,817 ordinary shares.

As of 1 September 2021, the total number of shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. The total number of voting rights attached to the shares comprising the share capital of the Company is 8,172,395,817. Voting rights attached to 67,000,000 shares held by Company's subsidiary are suspended.

For further information please contact:


Investor Relations

David Greenbaum
Chief Financial Officer
d.greenbaum@cpipg.com

Joe Weaver
Director of Capital Markets
j.weaver@cpipg.com


For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com



 

01.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 264 767 1
Fax: +352 264 767 67
E-mail: contact@cpipg.com
Internet: www.cpipg.com
ISIN: LU0251710041
WKN: A0JL4D
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1230562

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1230562  01.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230562&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Capital Increase CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Issuance of New Ordinary Shares 01.09.2021 / 17:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann scheidet mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Verwaltungsrat der LION ...
Nordex SE: Nordex errichtet erste N163/5.X Turbine
DGAP-News: PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS ...
DGAP-News: Fast Finance 24 Holding AG setzt das positive erste Quartal 2021 fort und erwirtschaftet ein ...
Modern Plant Based Foods gewinnt das Aldi-Imperium als Kooperationspartner-Kurs zieht deutlich an
DGAP-News: Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG
Nordex SE: Nordex installs first N163/5.X turbine
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLIN) FÜR DIE BEHANDLUNG KOMPLIZIERTER ...
DGAP-News: Partnership between SUSS MicroTec and SET to develop a combined equipment solution for 3D chip ...
DGAP-NAV: Scherzer & Co. AG: Net Asset Value zum 31.08.2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes half-year financial results for 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Strategic Partnership with DeA Capital in Italy
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten