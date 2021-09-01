CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Pennsylvania RIA Radnor Financial Advisors

“We’re excited to continue expanding and enriching our U.S. network with high-quality RIAs like Radnor,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Adding such an experienced firm furthers our goal of building the leading wealth management platform in the United States. With a team of industry veterans dedicated to high-caliber client service, Radnor is an exemplary RIA and we’re proud to welcome them to CI.”

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors (“Radnor”), a registered investment advisor based in Wayne, Pa. with US$2.6 billion in assets.

CI first announced an agreement to acquire Radnor in June 2021. Founded in 1989, Radnor serves a client base of over 300 high-net-worth individuals, families and senior corporate executives from its office in the Philadelphia area. The firm’s specialties include wealth management and executive compensation.

Since entering the U.S. RIA sector in January 2020, CI has become one of the country’s fastest-growing wealth platforms. With the completion of the acquisition of Radnor and another outstanding transaction, CI’s U.S. business will include 16 RIAs serving clients across the country, with assets totaling approximately US$75 billion (C$94 billion). CI’s total assets globally are expected to reach approximately US$254 billion (C$317 billion).

All amounts are as of July 31, 2021.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$309 billion (US$248 billion) in client assets as of July 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.