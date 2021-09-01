checkAd

CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Pennsylvania RIA Radnor Financial Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 17:54  |  34   |   |   

CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors (“Radnor”), a registered investment advisor based in Wayne, Pa. with US$2.6 billion in assets.

“We’re excited to continue expanding and enriching our U.S. network with high-quality RIAs like Radnor,” said Kurt MacAlpine, CI Chief Executive Officer. “Adding such an experienced firm furthers our goal of building the leading wealth management platform in the United States. With a team of industry veterans dedicated to high-caliber client service, Radnor is an exemplary RIA and we’re proud to welcome them to CI.”

CI first announced an agreement to acquire Radnor in June 2021. Founded in 1989, Radnor serves a client base of over 300 high-net-worth individuals, families and senior corporate executives from its office in the Philadelphia area. The firm’s specialties include wealth management and executive compensation.

Since entering the U.S. RIA sector in January 2020, CI has become one of the country’s fastest-growing wealth platforms. With the completion of the acquisition of Radnor and another outstanding transaction, CI’s U.S. business will include 16 RIAs serving clients across the country, with assets totaling approximately US$75 billion (C$94 billion). CI’s total assets globally are expected to reach approximately US$254 billion (C$317 billion).

All amounts are as of July 31, 2021.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI managed and advised on approximately C$309 billion (US$248 billion) in client assets as of July 31, 2021. CI’s primary asset management businesses are CI Global Asset Management (CI Investments Inc.) and GSFM Pty Ltd., and it operates in Canadian wealth management through CI Assante Wealth Management (Assante Wealth Management (Canada) Ltd.), CI Private Counsel LP, Aligned Capital Partners Inc., CI Direct Investing (WealthBar Financial Services Inc.), and CI Investment Services Inc.

CI’s U.S. wealth management businesses consist of Barrett Asset Management, LLC, BDF LLC, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC, Brightworth, LLC, The Cabana Group, LLC, Congress Wealth Management, LLC, Dowling & Yahnke, LLC, Doyle Wealth Management, LLC, One Capital Management, LLC, Radnor Financial Advisors, The Roosevelt Investment Group, LLC, RGT Wealth Advisors, LLC, Segall, Bryant & Hamill, LLC, Stavis & Cohen Private Wealth, LLC, and Surevest LLC.

Seite 1 von 3
CI Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CI Financial Completes Acquisition of Pennsylvania RIA Radnor Financial Advisors CI Financial Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX; NYSE: CIXX) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors (“Radnor”), a registered investment advisor based in Wayne, Pa. with US$2.6 billion in assets. “We’re excited to continue …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21CI Global Asset Management Continues Expansion of ETF Lineup with U.S. Inflation-Linked Bond and Actively Managed Emerging Markets ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.08.21CI Global Asset Management Announces August 2021 Distributions for CI ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $309.3 Billion for July 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.08.21CI Global Asset Management Announces Risk Rating Change for CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21CI Financial Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21CI Financial Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21CI Financial to Acquire Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, a Leading US$3.4-Billion Ohio-Based Registered Investment Advisor
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21CI Global Asset Management Offers Cost-Effective, One-Stop ESG Investing with New CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten