Image Protect Inc. (IMTL) Announces details to Its LegendNFTs Launch Party Hosted at the Iconic Terminal 5 Venue in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Image Protect Inc. (OTC PINK:IMTL) ( https://imageprotect.com/ ) ("Image Protect", "IMTL", or the "Company"), an emerging Media Company, is pleased to announce and detail the official launch Party celebrating the www.LegendNFTs.io website dedicated to the creation of NFTs. It will be held at the Terminal 5 in NYC September 18 th . Terminal 5 is a well-known destination for top concerts and Corp parties. The venue holds three floors and an open roof top with state-of-the-art sound system to ensure a rich sound that will compliment the artist and provide for a night of great entertaining for our guests. The Party will be hosted by four well known top DJs.

Party Planners are the extraordinary, History & Mint LLC/ https://www.instagram.com/mintbeats/

The launch party will feature a lineup of performances by accomplished hip-hop artists to include Jim Jones, Bizzy Banks, and KayCyy, and the Unveiling of never-before-seen NFT's, plus a special award to a young minority entrepreneur that's guaranteed to touch everyone's heart.

Jim Jones and his experience with Dipset have been legendary in the music industry as an artist and record executive since 1997. His current label affiliation, Roc Nation, was founded by legendary artist Jay-Z, and he's highly regarded today as a hip hop Mogul within the Community. Bizzy Banks rose to prominence after releasing his GMTO (Get Money Take Over) mixtape in 2019 and his recent single, Pop smoke, rose to top ten on iTunes and made its way into the top 100 on the Billboards chart. Banks is currently signed with Atlantic Records. KayCyy is an emerging star, with a strong musical background ranging from his early days in Gospel to hip hop. He's experiencing tremendous exposure for his recent collaborations on Kanye West's album Donda, currently the number 1 selling record on iTunes, and is expected to open on top of the Billboard chart when released next week. This is a very good inflection point to catch this rising star.

Image Protect CEO, Lawrence Adams, issued the following statement regarding the event:

"We are extremely excited about the launch party and feel so honored to have such a diverse line up of artists wanting to jump in and join the celebration of the NFT market We look at this launch party as a pivotal point of our overall corporate strategy, as celebrity platforms are paving new inroads into the ever-changing NFT market."

To RSVP, please visit the www.evenbright.com Website for the link to the Party: (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/legend-nfts-launch-party-tickets-16918002 ...). For the safety of all attendees, and in compliance with NYS current COVID protocols, all attendees must show evidence of at least 1 shot of the Covid vaccination to gain admission.

About Image Protect

Image Protect (IMTL) is a media company focusing on microcap news, information, and disclosure, alongside cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital assets. Their unique digital asset library and proprietary technology was developed by company subsidiary Fotofy. Their conduciveness to the foundation of an impactful NFT marketplace is what separates them as a modernized media company.

