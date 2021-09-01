checkAd

Joyson Safety Systems announces leadership transition

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 18:00  |  14   |   |   

- Guido Durrer, president & CEO, to retire at the end of the year

- Tao Liu joins the company as deputy CEO, transitioning to president and CEO in 2022

- Four-month change process will enable seamless transition and continued success

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Safety Systems (JSS), a leading global supplier of mobility safety components and systems, today announced that President and CEO Guido Durrer will retire from his current position on December 31, 2021. The company also announced that Tao Liu has joined JSS as deputy CEO, with plans to name him president and CEO on January 1, 2022, following a four-month transition of leadership.

Joyson Safety Systems

"We will be forever grateful for the legacy that Guido has etched on our entire organization, including his leadership through our corporate integration and strong guidance during the challenges of the pandemic," said Jeff Wang, Joyson Group chairman. "Our company and leadership team are dedicated to making this a seamless and smooth transition. Using the next four months for Guido and Tao to work closely together will position us well for continued growth and success."

Following a career that spanned more than three decades of leadership roles in the automotive industry, Durrer joined Joyson Safety Systems shortly after its formation in 2018 as the company's first president and CEO. Immediately following his retirement, Durrer will assume an advisory role in the chairman's office, and he will continue to serve as a board member of JSS.

Liu joins JSS from Nexteer, most recently serving as its president and global COO, responsible for growth, value chain management and profit & loss performance across all divisions. Previously, he held senior operations positions with Delphi Steering and Metaldyne.

Liu will be based in the JSS global headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tao Liu head shot: https://bit.ly/3Dz6OfS

Guido Durrer head shot: https://bit.ly/3gJ7G7S

About Joyson Safety Systems

Joyson Safety Systems is a global leader in mobility safety providing safety-critical components, systems and technologies to automotive and non-automotive markets. Joyson Safety Systems is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, with a global network of more than 50,000 employees in 25 countries. It is a subsidiary of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. (SHA: 600699, "Joyson Electronics").

Media Contacts
Bryan Johnson
Director, Global Communications
Joyson Safety Systems
+1 248 766-9028
bryan.johnson@joysonsafety.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606633/Joyson_Safety_Systems_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Joyson Safety Systems announces leadership transition - Guido Durrer, president & CEO, to retire at the end of the year - Tao Liu joins the company as deputy CEO, transitioning to president and CEO in 2022 - Four-month change process will enable seamless transition and continued success AUBURN HILLS, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Seadrill New Finance Limited (the "Issuer") - Update on SeaMex restructuring
Deltek Announces Entertainment and Sponsors for its Virtual Insight 2021 Conference
Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
PLAYERUNKNOWN forms new independent studio
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
London Waterproofing Specialists Is The First In The UK To Offer Pure Polyurea Hotspray ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...