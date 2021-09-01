checkAd

First American Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2021 Companies That Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 18:00  |  13   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that the company is one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care. This is the first time First American was named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list, which highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

“The integrity, commitment and teamwork our people demonstrate on a daily basis help inspire the workplace culture that makes this recognition as a leader in caring for people possible,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “It is our firm belief that putting people first makes a difference, and we have seen our employees bring this philosophy to life in how they care for one another, our customers, and our communities.”

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the Companies that Care list based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 5 million current employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and other aspects.

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways – from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work . “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list.”

Earlier this year, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. In 2020, Fortune magazine recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and Great Place to Work also named the company one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM, each for the fifth consecutive year. Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have also named First American a Best Workplace for Diversity.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past seven years. Both this year and last, FCT was also included on the list of Best Workplaces for Women, and last year on the list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care

Great Place to Work selected the Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2021 Companies That Care First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that the company is one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care. This is the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21House Prices Over 40 Percent More Affordable Than Housing Boom Peak, According to First American Real House Price Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21 First American Financial Corporation Announces 11 Percent Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.08.21“Delta Dip” Boosts Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21First American Docutech Integrates with SimpleNexus to Enable Borrowers to eSign Mortgage Documents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21First American Title Opens Clear2Go Automated Title Decision Engine to Title Agents
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten