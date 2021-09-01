First American Named One of PEOPLE Magazine’s 2021 Companies That Care

“The integrity, commitment and teamwork our people demonstrate on a daily basis help inspire the workplace culture that makes this recognition as a leader in caring for people possible,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “It is our firm belief that putting people first makes a difference, and we have seen our employees bring this philosophy to life in how they care for one another, our customers, and our communities.”

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) , a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that the company is one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care. This is the first time First American was named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list, which highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the Companies that Care list based on an analysis of confidential survey responses from more than 5 million current employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, and other aspects.

“These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways – from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work . “They are paving the way for more socially responsible business and are fostering high-trust workplaces for all. Congratulations to the winners of the PEOPLE's Companies that Care list.”

Earlier this year, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. In 2020, Fortune magazine recognized First American as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and Great Place to Work also named the company one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & InsuranceTM, each for the fifth consecutive year. Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work have also named First American a Best Workplace for Diversity.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work to the “Best Workplaces in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for the past seven years. Both this year and last, FCT was also included on the list of Best Workplaces for Women, and last year on the list of Best Workplaces for Mental Wellness.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care

Great Place to Work selected the Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

