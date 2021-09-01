HBO Max App Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) and WarnerMedia announced today that the HBO Max app is now available on VIZIO SmartCast, giving millions of SmartCast viewers in the U.S. access to the HBO Max app directly on their VIZIO SmartCast TVs with just a few clicks or a simple voice command.

HBO Max, Now on VIZIO SmartCast (Graphic: Business Wire)

HBO Max is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer streaming platform with more than 13,000 hours of curated premium content. The app is home to best-in-class quality entertainment, featuring an impressive array of storytelling for all audiences. VIZIO SmartCast audiences who subscribe to HBO Max will be able to sign into the app to get access to award winning programming — including a variety of new series and film debuts — as well as content from iconic brands like Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and more.

As part of the launch, VIZIO will feature a carousel on the SmartCast home screen for users to enjoy HBO Max’s latest limited, free experience. The experience gives viewers free access to some of the latest and most popular original series from HBO Max’s epic library of titles, ready to discover with no subscription required. The SmartCast carousel will include access for 13 Originals, with a rotation of new titles from the HBO Max library. SmartCast users can check out featured episodes from HBO Originals like Game of Thrones, Euphoria, and Perry Mason along with Max Originals like Love Life, Raised By Wolves, and more.

VIZIO viewers can appreciate HBO Max’s iconic programming including select titles in VIZIO’s 4K Ultra HD TVs with stunning realism. When paired with VIZIO’s best-selling sound bars, viewers can also enjoy a fully immersive home theater experience. The latest VIZIO SmartCast TVs, which include the push-to-talk Voice Remote with VIZIO Voice, allow users to go directly to their favorite HBO Max show or movie with simple voice commands. Additionally, audiences can use voice navigation through the free SmartCast Mobile app for iOS and Android.

“VIZIO's mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products each day. Making it easy to access the premium library and iconic programming from HBO Max through our SmartCast Platform helps us deliver on that mission,” says Mike O’Donnell, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform+ at VIZIO. “We look forward to deepening our relationship with WarnerMedia to engage and excite our shared loyal customers.”