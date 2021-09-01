checkAd

State Street Announces Appointment by my529 to Provide Range of Investment Servicing Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 18:00  |  18   |   |   

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed by my529 to provide a variety of investment servicing solutions to help streamline my529’s investment operations. my529, Utah’s official nonprofit 529 educational savings plan, is a direct-sold 529 college savings plan available to residents of any state and currently has over $20 billion in assets under management1.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment with my529,” said Chris Coleman, head of Global Client Coverage at State Street​. “The new, collective arrangement will allow my529 to sunset legacy technology applications, streamline operational processes, and redeploy resources to focus on supporting their 400,0002 + participants in the savings program.”

As part of the announced servicing agreement, State Street will provide my529 with accounting, daily NAV calculations, performance reporting, daily cash settlements as well as dynamic cash allocations, trading, and rebalancing services.

“This is an exciting time for my529,” said Richard Ellis who is the program’s Executive Director. “We are confident that this servicing agreement with State Street will improve the scale and efficiency required to meet our future growth objectives on behalf of our plan’s participants.”

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $42.6 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.9 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of June 30, 2021 includes approximately $64 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

3742394.1.1.GBL.RTL

1 https://my529.org/my529-a-confident-path-forward-to-higher-education-2 ...
2 https://my529.org/my529-joins-effort-encouraging-utahns-to-save-money/

State Street Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

State Street Announces Appointment by my529 to Provide Range of Investment Servicing Solutions State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has been appointed by my529 to provide a variety of investment servicing solutions to help streamline my529’s investment operations. my529, Utah’s official nonprofit 529 educational savings …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
CrowdStrike Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
LTC Enters Into Settlement Agreement With Senior Care Centers and Abri Health Services
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21State Street Announces that Collateral+ is Now Connected to DTCC’s Margin Transit Utility (MTU)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21State Street Announces Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21State Street ernennt neue Landesleiter für Deutschland, Luxemburg und die Schweiz
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21State Street Services Putnam Investments’ First Actively Managed, Semi-Transparent ETFs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten