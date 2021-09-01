checkAd

ONCOTELIC TO ACQUIRE LATE-STAGE DRUG CANDIDATE FOR PARKINSON DISEASE, ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION, AND FEMALE SEXUAL DYSFUNCTION.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oncotelic" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OTLC), executed a binding term sheet with Autotelic Inc. to license AL-101 (intranasal apomorphine). Oncotelic intends to develop AL-101 via fast-to-market 505(b)2 regulatory pathway for Parkinson Disease (“PD”) and Erectile Dysfunction (“ED”), especially phosphodiesterase 5 (“PDE5”) non-responders. AL-101 will also be developed as a new drug against Female Sexual Dysfunction (“FSD”), including Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (“HSDD”). AL-101 has a favorable safety and efficacy profile and is phase 3 ready with six clinical trials completed and over 200 patients (2,200 doses) treated.

"The acquisition of AL-101, expands Oncotelic’s product portfolio to the fast to market 505(b)2 regulatory pathway. AL-101 has many of the same properties necessary to replicate the successes I had with the 505(b)2 route for Abraxane at Abraxis and Cynviloq at Igdrasol. I am impressed with its marked improvement on quality of life for PD patients and look forward to working with pts and healthcare professionals in PD.” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, CEO and Chairman of Oncotelic.

About Parkinson Disease (PD):

Over 60,000 new patients being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics.

On May 2020, KYNMOBI (apomorphine HCI) sublingual film developed by Sunovion Pharmaceuticals was approved through the 505(b)2 pathway for acute, intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) dissolves under the tongue. Per Suniovion Pharmaceuticals, KYNMOBI is expected to generate $219 million annually. https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/comment/sunovion-pharmaceuti ...

About Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The market will continue to grow due to increased vascular disorders followed by the aging population across the world. Furthermore, rising psychological problems, followed by chronic diseases like diabetes, alcohol, and smoking habits are also considered as one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. Oral PDE5 inhibitors, especially Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra, dominated the market with around US$3.8 billion of revenue in 2020.

