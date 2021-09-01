OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

NANTES, France, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173) today announced it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23 r d Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held virtually on September 13 – 15, 2021.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link to register for the conference: www.hcwevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Session time on-demand presentation : September 13, 2021 at 7:00 A.M. (ET)

Presentation Webcast Link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/1b40e088-bf69-4e6c-8e43-dea8f9a58b2d

The presentation will be webcast live and will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation on www.hcwevents.com.

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform